New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — A former AMR New Haven employee was arrested after current employees received threatening text messages from that individual.

The suspect has been arrested and the incident is being investigated by the New Haven Police Department, according to New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana.

AMR New Haven spokesman Jim McManus confirmed there is an active investigation and the company is cooperating with law enforcement.

“We take these types of incidents very seriously and are doing everything we can to ensure our employees are safe,” McManus said.

