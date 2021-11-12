Former Bridgeport police officer facing larceny, tampering with evidence charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Bridgeport police officer was charged with larceny and tampering with evidence on Thursday.

Police say 21-year veteran Christopher Martin resigned his duties as an officer with the Bridgeport Police Department as the department was preparing his suspension paperwork.

“The Bridgeport Police Department took immediate action by arresting him becoming aware of his actions. Former Officer Martin immediately submitted his resignation prior to being suspended without pay, and participating in an immediate due process hearing,” said Acting Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia. “The Bridgeport Police Department will not and does not condone officers who violate their oath of office by engaging in criminal activity.”

Police said a $10,000 bond was issued for Martin after he was charged with second-degree larceny and tampering with evidence.

