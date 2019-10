CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– A former Cromwell High School coach has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Police say that 41-year-old Philip Russo, of Bloomfield, was arrested after an investigation into a sexual relationship between him and a student athlete.

Russo was charged with sexual assault and was released on a $200,000 bond.

He had resigned from his position as an assistant soccer coach from the Cromwell School District in May 2019.