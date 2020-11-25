Former CT lawyer accused of stealing nearly $1M from veterans charity

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut lawyer has been charged by state authorities with embezzling nearly $1 million from a charity for military veterans and their families.

The state felony larceny charge against Kevin Creed was filed Wednesday, just two weeks after he was sentenced to more than three years in prison on a federal fraud charge for the same crimes. The 69-year-old Litchfield resident could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

He was released on a $250,000 bond after a court appearance. Prosecutors say Creed stole the money from Fisher House Foundation in Connecticut, which helps build homes near veterans medical centers where families can stay for free.