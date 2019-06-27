Former Trumbull police officer charged with computer crime

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Trumbull police officer was charged with committing a computer crime Thursday, after an investigation into a possible sexual assault.

Connecticut State Police say that in September of 2018, troopers investigated a possible sexual assault involving an officer, identified as 41-year-old Michael Gonzalez, of Stratford.

The sexual assault has reportedly occurred in August of 2017, during the time that Gonzalez was employed as a police officer with the Trumbull Police Department.

Gonzalez later resigned from his position in October of last year.

Police say that during the investigation, it was learned that on two different occasions, in March and April of 2017, Gonzalez illegally used Trumbull Police’s National Crime Index Computer to search for addresses and vehicles listed to the complainant of the sexual assault.

According to troopers, while the statute of limitations had expired to charge Gonzalez with sexual assault, he was charged with committing a computer crime.

Gonzalez turned himself into troopers and was released on a $75,000 bond.

