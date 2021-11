NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Waterbury Mayor Phil Giordano is trying to get his prison sentence reduced.

He’s serving a 37-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing 9- and 11-year-old girls. Investigators discovered the crimes in 2001.

A lawyer for Giordano said he should be released early because he’s taught classes to inmates while in prison and has continued to help federal authorities.

A hearing on the motion hasn’t yet been scheduled.