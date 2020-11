WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven High School’s former Athletic Director is under arrest, following a long investigation into the illegal use of Board of Education funds.

According to police, 65-year-old Jonathan Capone turned himself in Tuesday evening.

He is charged with First Degree Larceny and Illegal Use of a Credit Card.

News 8 was at Capone’s West Haven home back in March, when police executed a search warrant.

Capone worked in the West Haven school district for more than 30 years.