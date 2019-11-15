Former Wolcott animal shelter manager charged with animal cruelty after 4 puppies died from parvo after being adopted

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The former manager of a Wolcott animal shelter has been charged with animal cruelty.

On Friday, Krystel Lopez, who managed Tails of Courage, turned herself into police after learning that there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The charges stemmed from a lengthy investigation that began back in July after police were notified that a puppy has passed away within 24 hours after being adopted.

Officers learned that four adopted puppies died of parvovirus. Three were nursed back to health and return to their adopted families.

Canine parvovirus, or parvo, is a highly contagious virus gastrointestinal (GI) illness. The dog becomes sick through contact with infected poop or indirectly — contact with clothing, equipment, human skin, or the environment like grass.

Lopez was charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, three counts of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, 21 counts of invalid health certificates, 27 counts of failure to provide vet care within 48 hours of an animal entry to the state, and one count of possession of vaccines and serums.

She was booked under a $5,000 bond.