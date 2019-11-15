 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm

Former Wolcott animal shelter manager charged with animal cruelty after 4 puppies died from parvo after being adopted

Crime

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

Krystel Lopez (Credit: Wolcott PD)

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The former manager of a Wolcott animal shelter has been charged with animal cruelty.

On Friday, Krystel Lopez, who managed Tails of Courage, turned herself into police after learning that there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The charges stemmed from a lengthy investigation that began back in July after police were notified that a puppy has passed away within 24 hours after being adopted.

Officers learned that four adopted puppies died of parvovirus. Three were nursed back to health and return to their adopted families.

Canine parvovirus, or parvo, is a highly contagious virus gastrointestinal (GI) illness. The dog becomes sick through contact with infected poop or indirectly — contact with clothing, equipment, human skin, or the environment like grass.

Lopez was charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, three counts of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, 21 counts of invalid health certificates, 27 counts of failure to provide vet care within 48 hours of an animal entry to the state, and one count of possession of vaccines and serums.

She was booked under a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury Career Academy community raising funds to benefit student with rare cancer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Career Academy community raising funds to benefit student with rare cancer"

Big business expo returning to New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Big business expo returning to New Haven"

Preview: Fantasy of Lights

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Preview: Fantasy of Lights"

WEB EXTRA: Fantasy of Lights - Richard Bohr, history of event

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Fantasy of Lights - Richard Bohr, history of event"

Town of Hamden receiving tornado and storm cleanup money from Feds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Hamden receiving tornado and storm cleanup money from Feds"

CT State Police Sergeant suspended after allegedly crashing state vehicle after leaving party at brewery

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police Sergeant suspended after allegedly crashing state vehicle after leaving party at brewery"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss