Fotis Dulos faces arraignment on kidnapping, murder charges in missing New Canaan mother case

(WTNH) — On Wednesday morning, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos will face a judge in Stamford.

Fotis Dulos is facing kidnapping and murder charges after a lengthy six month investigation. On Tuesday, he was seen being taken into custody.

The arrest warrant details new blood evidence with the Medical Examiner stating Jennifer suffered an injury at her house on May 24th, 2019 that would not have been survivable without medical help.

Read Dulos’ arrest warrant below

Also, police say they found four plastic zip-ties when they discovered several items along Albany Avenue in Hartford which may explain the kidnapping charge.

On the day Jennifer disappeared, police said a man was caught on surveillance video “dressed in a hooded sweatshirt & dark clothing riding a bicycle consistent with Dulos’ bike” towards Jennifer’s home.

That bike is now missing and investigators believe they found a piece of it while combing through those trash bags found in Hartford. Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis held a press conference last night and says this new evidence proves nothing.

“So we will simply leave it at this, if this is all the state has, we wonder why they even bothered. We are very confident in our odds at trial, and we look forward to meeting these allegations in open court.”

Wednesday is when the arraignment will be held where Dulos will be able to make a plea and contest the $6 million bond.

Fotis’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his former civil attorney Kent Mawhinney will also be present in court on Wednesday. They’re both being held on a $2 million bond each for conspiracy charges.

