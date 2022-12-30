OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said.

According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue for the report of a possible fraudulent transaction.

An investigation revealed that individuals posing as customers were using fraudulent government documents stolen from an out-of-state resident. The customers left a cash deposit at the dealership and promised to return, but when they did Old Saybrook police were there, waiting for them.

The individuals arrived back at the dealership in two separate cars at different times with one group waiting for the other, police said.

Upon the arrival of all the parties at the dealership police located, detained and then arrested the four individuals. Police said one of the individuals tried to flee during the arrest.

Old Saybrook police found a loaded handgun with a capacity magazine, as well as a large number of narcotics including methamphetamine, ecstasy and crack cocaine. In addition, officers also found documents linking the four individuals to identity theft inside of their cars.

“We will not tolerate this type of criminal activity in Old Saybrook,” Michael A. Spera, Old Saybrook Chief of Police said, “This is a perfect example of a public/private partnership that helps safeguard our community.”

Old Saybrook police have not yet released the identities of the suspects.