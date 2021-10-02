Four Manchester men arrested in connection to drug trafficking

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– After months of investigations, Manchester Police and East Central Narcotics Task Force arrested four men in connection to narcotics and firearms trafficking at the Hawthorne Suites, in Manchester.

According to reports, ECNTF obtained search and arrest warrants in August for two residents of Hawthorne Suites, Darrik Forsythe and Ronald Vaccaro, after receiving several complaints of trafficking methamphetamines and firearms offenses.

Manchester Police responded to the apartment complex after receiving calls of possible shots fired incidents.

ECNTF says that during the investigation on Aug. 12, ECNTF seized a loaded 12 gauge Mossberg shotgun, 113 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamines, and 430 bags of suspected fentanyl from Forsythe’s room. In Vaccaro’s room, ECNTF seized a loaded Ruger 44 caliber revolver.

Forsythe is facing 11 charges, including criminal possession of a firearm, sale of narcotic substances, and operation of a drug factory.

Vaccaro was arrested on the charge of criminal possession of a firearm.

During the investigation, ECNTF says they discovered information that a large shipment of methamphetamines was in transit to a resident on Spencer St. in Manchester.

With help from Manchester Police, DEA Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the U.S. Postal Inspectors, the parcel was intercepted and was identified as one pound of methamphetamine. The man behind the transaction, Nicholas Kopek, was taken into custody.

Kopek is facing three charges including risk of injury, and possession of a controlled substance.

The narcotic investigation at the Hawthorne Suites continued into Sept. as ECNTF began to discover an undercover buy operation, thought to be run by Lamar Midgette. ECNTF had two arrest warrants for Midgette for possession and sale of fentanyl.

On Sept. 30, ECNTF obtained a search and seized warrant at Midgette’s resident. During the search, investigators located a loaded Glock 21 handgun, an ounce of suspected crack cocaine packaged for sale, 61 bags of suspected fentanyl, and a variety of drug packaging and processing equipment.

Midgette is facing nine charges, including operation of a drug factory, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1500ft of a school.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Keep up to date with the latest information at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.