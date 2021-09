CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft that left the front of a CVS building damaged early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the CVS on Berlin Road at around 3:15 a.m. They found the front smashed-in upon arrival.

Police said it looked like someone struck a vehicle into the building and determined the suspect(s) attempted to steal the ATM inside.

Police are still working to identify the suspects involved.