Fugitive wanted in connection with Hamden death captured in South Carolina

by: Kaylee Merchak

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man wanted in connection with a Hamden death has been arrested in South Carolina.

On Thursday, the Georgetown County Sheriff Office announced that they captured 53-year-old William Benton Moultrie.

The fugitive was arrested on five charges in an incident that occurred on July 1, 2018.

Moultrie was charged with evading responsibility, criminal mischief second-degree, interfering with a police officer, falsely reporting an incident, and tampering with evidence.

Officials did not release information surrounding the case; however, they did say that it resulted in a death.

