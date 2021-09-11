Gang member pleads guilty after shooting four victims in front of Bridgeport courthouse

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., (WTNH)– After shooting and injuring several victims in front of a Bridgeport state courthouse in January 2020, one of the suspects pleaded guilty in court on Friday, Sept. 10.

According to court documents and statements, 25-year-old Marquis Isreal, one of the suspects, has been a part of the “Original North End” gang based in the Trumbull Gardens area of Bridgeport.

Police say this gang sells narcotics, laundered narcotics proceeds, robbed drug dealers, and steal cars in Connecticut and other states.

According to court statements, Isreal admitted that he and other members attempted to kill members of another gang on January 27, 2020, in front of a Bridgeport courthouse. Police responded to the courthouse during the afternoon, after receiving a shot spotter detected 20 shots being fired.

During the investigation, police found four victims suffering from gun wounds in a vehicle. The vehicle has 23 bullet holes in the driver’s side and the windshield area.

Isreal pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and aiding and abetting, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Isreal has been detained since August 6, 2020, and is facing a maximum term of 20 years in prison.