Gas station clerk, 2 men arrested, accused of staging robbery at Citgo in Milford in May

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police Department has arrested three people they say staged a robbery at a gas station back in May.

Milford Police report, on May 24 around 6:10 p.m. they responded to the Citgo Gas Station on 222 Broad Street for the report of an armed robbery.

The store clerk – later identified as Jamie Darouse – reported that a man wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a face mask entered the store, handed her a note demanding all the money, and indicated he had a loaded gun.

Darouse turned over all the money in the register as well as deposit money totaling over $8,000.

The robbery suspect left as a passenger in a car that was parked outside on the street.

After an investigation involving interviews, reviewing video surveillance, and other evidence, detectives determined Darouse along with Khari Ruffin and Jerome Ruffin, 30, of West Haven, staged the robbery to steal money from the business.

On Aug. 13, Khari, 19, of Waterbury, turned himself in for his role as the ‘robber.’ He was released on a $20,000 bond. He is charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

On Aug. 18, Milford Police arrested Darouse for her role as the store clerk. She was held on a $100,000 bond. She is charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, falsely reporting an incident, and false statements.

On Sept. 25, Jerome – identified as the driver of the getaway car – was taken into custody on Saturday, Sept. 25, and was released on a $75,000 bond. He is charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. He will appear in court on Oct. 25.