Glastonbury man charged with murder in Preston drive-by shooting

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Glastonbury man has been arrested for murder in a drive-by shooting that happened in Preston over the weekend.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers received a 911 call from a driver who thought he witnessed a shooting at the intersection of Route 2A and Route 12.

A short time later, a man was driven by a friend to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was later identified as 35-year-old Robert Thompson, of Preston, died from his injuries.

After an extensive investigation, police developed a person of interest in that murder. At around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers arrested 25-year-old Francis Giannelli.

He was charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal use of a firearm.

Giannelli was held on $1 million bond.