Glastonbury PD investigating shots fired incident overnight Friday

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police are investigating a shots fired incident in a local neighborhood overnight Friday.

Police said at around 3 a.m. Friday, two juveniles in dark clothing approached a vehicle parked in a driveway at a home on Talcott Road.

A resident of the home opened her front door and called out to the pair. That’s when one of the suspects fired two firearm rounds in her direction, according to police.

Police said the rounds struck the front door where the resident was standing, but she was not injured. The suspects sped off in a dark-colored sedan that appeared to be operated by a third person.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has relevant home surveillance video that can help with the investigation is asked to call Ofc. John Barrett at 860-652-4268.