GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Glastonbury police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after a woman’s purse was stolen at a local gas station on Wednesday.

Police said the victim sustained a minor hand injury when trying to prevent the theft from occurring.

Glastonbury police issued a reminder to residents on their Facebook Page on Thursday. Police recommend individuals pay close attention to their surroundings during times of divided attention, especially while pumping gas or walking from their cars.

Police recommend locking your car and keeping your valuables like your key, phone and wallet with you. Police said to never leave their vehicles unattended with valuables inside.

Officers recommend that people refrain from using their phones during times of divided attention as it can be a distraction from potential suspicious activity in your environment.