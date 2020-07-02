Breaking News
Glastonbury PD searching for man who allegedly exposed himself to minors while jogging

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Glastonbury Police Department is investigating an incident involving a man allegedly exposing himself to minors multiple times while jogging.

According to police, officers have received three separate complaints of a white man with his private parts being exposed through his shorts while jogging. Police say the first incident took place on May 14 on a trail near Riverfront Community Center; the second on June 29 near Riverfront Park; and the third on June 30 near Hubbard Green.

All witnesses were young girls between the ages of 8 and 13. The suspect is described as a white man in the age range of 20 – 30-years-old, has dark hair, stands 5′ 8″ – 6′ tall, and has an average build body type.

If anyone has information or has witnessed a similar incident and has not yet reported, please contact the Det. Hoover at the Glastonbury Police Department at 860-652-4284.

