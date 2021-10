HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection commissioner are holding a press conference to discuss juvenile crime.

Gov. Lamont, Police Commissioner James Rovella, and Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary are holding a press conference at the state Capitol on Thursday at 3 p.m.

No additional information was released on what will be discussed at the press conference.

Follow WTNH for updates on this story.