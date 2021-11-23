Griswold mother arrested in connection to death of 6-week-old infant

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman in connection to the death of her 6-week-old child.

Police said on November 17, emergency crews responded to Griswold for the report of an unresponsive 6-week-old. On November 21, the infant was pronounced dead.

State police determined Crystal Czyzewski, the infant’s mother, was responsible for the infant’s death. On Tuesday, state police arrested Czyzewski and charged her with first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.

She was held on a $500,000 bond.