Groton man charged for removing ankle monitor, mailing it to probation office

Crime

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Gramenga, 43, of Bolton on Dec. 3, 2020. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bolton man is back in custody for allegedly removing his ankle monitor and mailing it to the Office of Probation.

Connecticut State Police said 43-year-old Michael Gramenga was out on court set bond pending trial on numerous charges, and part of the conditions of release was to wear that ankle monitor.

Officials found out he violated his release conditions on Monday, and the Court issued 11 arrest warrants for Gramenga. State Police arrested Gramenga Thursday afternoon in Manchester.

He is charged with 11 counts of failing to appear as well as one count of violating a protective order. His bond is now set to $5.3 million.

