Groton mother returns home to find fugitive accused of fatally shooting his cousin fell through her bedroom ceiling

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine being at work and getting a phone call saying a man fell through your ceiling. Now imagine the next thing you are told is that this man is wanted for the murder of his cousin. That’s what happened to a Groton mother Saturday.

Louis Seignous, 31, stands accused of killing his cousin just over the boarder in Rhode Island on January 25th. He fled to Connecticut, but was discovered Saturday night – unbeknownst to the residents – hiding in the ceiling of an apartment in Branford Manor Apartments on Mather Avenue in Groton.

Groton Police took Seignous into custody, but now there is a mess left behind.

The woman who lives in the apartment is glad she wasn’t home with her young son when Seignous fell through her ceiling into her bedroom, but now she is concerned for her family’s safety, and that the mess will not get cleaned up.

The Groton mother spoke to News 8 about the terrifying ordeal:

“When it happened, they called her and said ‘there was no damage. Someone went into her house and police grabbed them and there was no damage.’ So when she got home and saw all the damage, she was calling the cops and everything and they never showed up. That’s when she went to social media to get help and answers because there was a lot of damage in the house.” – Friend of Groton mother

The Westerly Police Department is investigating this incident. As for the apartment where Seignous was hiding, maintenance has come to start the cleanup.

