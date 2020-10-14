Groton PD: Massachusetts man bites officer during stolen vehicle arrest

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges for stealing a car and biting an officer during his arrest Tuesday.

Groton police said 27-year-old Maciej Baczek of Paxton, Mass. was driving a Toyota Camry stolen out of Mass., and police found him and the vehicle on Ledyard Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Upon arrest, Baczek violently resisted and ended up biting an officer, according to police. The officer went to the hospital to receive medical treatment for the bite, and he is expected to return to duty soon, police said.

Baczek was charged with Larceny in the second degree, assaulting a police officer, and interfering with a police officer. His bond was set to $50,000.