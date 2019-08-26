Groton police arrest adult male and juvenile in assault investigation

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton police responded to a report of a shooting involving one male victim in the woods near Laurelwood road Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers located two males in the area. A subsequent investigation determined that those two males were the suspects involved in the reported shooting incident.

Police arrested Robert D. Thomas, 22, of New London for Assault and Carrying a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle. Thomas is being held on $150,000 bond and is due in court Monday. Police also arrested an unnamed juvenile male, 16, for Criminal Liability for Assault. He is being held at Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital prior to the arrival of the officers on the scene and is reported to be in stable condition.