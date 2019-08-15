Groton police ask for help identifying ATM fraud suspect

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved with fraudulent ATM withdraws.

Police say the suspect appears to be a white male with a left arm sleeve tattoo. He has been seen driving a late model year grey Toyota Rav4 and a late model grey Ford Fusion.

Authorities report that the fraudulent withdraws were committed during July and August.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Groton Town Police Department (CID) at (860)441-6716.