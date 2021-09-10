Guilford Police say suspects broke into unlocked homes along shoreline to steal cars, credit cards

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Guilford police are searching for a group of suspects that broke into unlocked homes in multiple towns to then steal cars and use stolen credit cards for purchases.

Police said a group of suspects broke and entered into unlocked homes in Guilford, Madison, and Branford Thursday morning to find keys to the cars they allegedly stole. Police said other personal items including credit cards, small electronics, wallets, purses, and checkbooks, were stolen from the homes. One Guilford home was invaded at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to police, while the owners and pets were in the home.

Shortly after the car thefts, the suspects went to Naugatuck where they used the stolen credit cards for purchases. They eventually ditched two out of the three stolen vehicles in Waterbury, police said.

Waterbury Police helped Guilford Police track the cars and got a picture of one of the suspects.

Credits: Guildford Police

Police have been urging residents to lock their cars and take the valuables with them into the house, but according to police, it’s not enough to stop thefts. Police said the best defense against attempt stealing is to lock up your cars and your houses.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask residents to call Guilford Police if they see or hear something suspicious.