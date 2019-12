MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hamden man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two juveniles in Milford.

Milford police say that 18-year-old Willie Colon is accused of sexually assaulting two juvenile victims back in August of this year.

Colon was taken into custody on two active warrants for his arrest. He was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury and unlawful restraint.

Colon was held on $100,000 bond.