Hamden man facing animal cruelty charges after police find ‘multiple sick dogs’ in his home

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is facing animal cruelty charges after animal control found four Pit Bulls suffering from flea infestations and severe medical conditions in his home last summer.

Police arrested 34-year-old Edward Chieppo Thursday, who is charged with four counts of Cruelty to Animals.

In July 2020, Hamden animal control officers were called to Chieppo’s home on Rockview Road on a report of “multiple sick dogs”.

Animal control found four flea-invested Pit Bulls suffering dehydration and several medical conditions including skin inflammation, severe dermatitis and lungworm. One of the older dogs was severely emaciated and had to be euthanized due to his grave medical condition.

Chieppo was released on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.