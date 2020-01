HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police have a man in custody they say tried to burglarize a local deli two days in a row.

Officials say back on October 18th and 19th, Felix Torres tried to break into the snack plus deli. Police say he got in both times by throwing a rock through a window. Torres then stole cash from the register.

Police tracked Torres down on Wednesday and arrested him. He’s remains in custody.

