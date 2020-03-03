Hamden PD arrest man after his kids witness him forcing his way into girlfriend’s home, assaulting her

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in a burglary investigation from July 2019.

Last July, Hamden PD responded to a Cumley Street home on the report of a burglary involving an assault. According to police, Frederic Cox forced his way into his former girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Police report all three of their children witnessed the incident.

Shortly after, the court approved the arrest warrant application, and Wednesday HPD was able to take Cox into custody.

Cox has been charged with burglary, 3 counts of risk of injury to a minor, breach of peace, and violation of a protective order. He is being held on $50,000,000 bond.