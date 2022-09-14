HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hamden want the public to be aware of safety tips regarding social media transactions following a fraudulent car sales robbery in their town.

On Tuesday, September 13, Hamden Police officers responded to the area of Sebec Street and Leo Road for a reported street robbery.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. when police say a victim was meeting someone to purchase a vehicle he found on social media. It was later determined to be a fraudulent car sale transaction.

Two suspects with masks approached the victim and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspect vehicle was described as a black sedan with tinted windows that fled toward Leo Road. The victim was not injured.

Police ask that anyone with information or video surveillance related to the robbery is asked to contact Detective Shawn Nutcher of the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 203-287-4812, email at snutcher@hamdenpd.com.

The Hamden Police Department recommends some very important crime-prevention safety tips

regarding social media transactions: