Hamden PD investigating knifepoint robbery at Dixwell Ave. bus stop

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for the suspect of a knifepoint robbery that took place early Friday morning.

Police spoke to the victim. The Hamden resident told police said she was waiting for a bus at the corner of Dixwell Avenue and North Street at around 5:45 a.m. Friday when a dark gray 4-door sedan stopped next to her.

A man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt got out of the car, brandishing a knife, and pointed the knife at her. The suspect threw her to the ground and stole her purse, according to police. The victim was left with a shoulder injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.