Hamden PD: Man threatens kids with pocket knife on CT Transit bus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening kids with a pocket knife on a CT Transit bus in Hamden.

Police say that at around 11 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Shepard Avenue and Howard Drive for the report of someone pulling a knife on people on a Connecticut Transit bus.

An investigation then revealed that three children, ages 11, 14, and 17, were allegedly threatened by 48-year-old Alonzo Humphrey.

Police say that Humphrey had asked the kids if they wanted to “smoke and drink” and then unexpectedly pulled his pants down to expose his buttocks.

He then allegedly pulled out a knife on them before the bus driver immediately stopped the bus.

Officers arrested Humphrey, who was in possession of a pocket knife, and not cooperating with police.

Humphrey was charged with threatening and breach of peace. He was held on a $1,000 bond.