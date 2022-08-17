HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no was injured during the robbery.

Police officers said the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Detectives from the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are leading the investigation.

The suspect is described as a female who stands between 5’3” to 5’5” with a dark complexion. Police said she was wearing a blue hoodie and a surgical mask.

Detectives are currently following up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4052 or dremillard@hamdenpd.com. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.