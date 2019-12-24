Hamden police investigating attempted robbery involving box cutter at laundromat

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police are investigating an attempted robbery at Hamden Laundromat Monday night.

According to police, the victim exited his car in the parking lot and was followed in to the laundromat by the suspect.

The suspect then demanded money from the victim with a box cutter.

Police report that the suspect “gestured to his waist line” to indicate that he was carrying a firearm.

When the employee called the police, the suspect fled south on Dixwell Avenue.

The suspect is described as 30s, black, 6 feet tall, and wearing a red sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (203) 230-4000.

