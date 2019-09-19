Hamden police search for man who told teen to get in his vehicle

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden Police are searching for the man who allegedly told a 13-year-old girl to get into his car on Wednesday.

Police cay that at around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to Jones Road for the report of suspicious activity.

An investigation then revealed that a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in that area when she was approached by man in his thirties, with yellow teeth, who driving an older model red Honda Accord sedan.

The man then allegedly asked the girl to tell him her name before stating that she should get in the vehicle. The teen refused and the car was last seen traveling westbound towards Pine Rock Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to contact officers at (203) 230-4030.