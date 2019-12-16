Hamden police searching for porch pirate

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing packages from a local residence.

Police were dispatched to Central Avenue to investigate a report of a theft. Officers say the suspect is a Hispanic man with dark hair, tattoo of a name in cursive letters over his right eyebrow and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red pants when he allegedly stole four packages from a home.

(Photo: Hamden Police Department)

(Photo: Hamden Police Department)

Approximately $675 worth of electronic equipment and clothing were stolen.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.