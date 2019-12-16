Breaking News
Bullet goes through classroom window, hits wall in New Haven

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Hamden police searching for porch pirate

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Hamden Police Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing packages from a local residence.

Police were dispatched to Central Avenue to investigate a report of a theft. Officers say the suspect is a Hispanic man with dark hair, tattoo of a name in cursive letters over his right eyebrow and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red pants when he allegedly stole four packages from a home.

(Photo: Hamden Police Department)
(Photo: Hamden Police Department)

Approximately $675 worth of electronic equipment and clothing were stolen.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss