HAMDEN, Connecticut (WTNH) — Hamden police are warning people to be aware of their surrounding amid an uptick in purse snatchings and robberies at shopping areas in town.

On May 12, Hamden police responded to the Adli Supermarket on Dixwell Avenue upon report of a strong-arm purse snatching. Upon arrival, police found a 60-year-old woman who received minor injuries from a purse snatching.

The victim told police she was in her car and was moving her purse to the passenger’s seat, when a man opened her door, stole her purse and fled the scene in a black Sedan.

Earlier that same week on May 9, an 81-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after she was hurt in a purse snatching at the Kohls on Dixwell Avenue.

Police said the woman was toward the parking lot when a suspect came from behind her and attempted to grab her purse off her shoulder, which caused the woman to be thrown to the ground. The elderly victim was then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The victim told police the suspect was a thin Black male who was approximately 5’6”. Police later located the suspect’s car, which officers determined to be stolen out of West Haven.

Hamden police said officers are working diligently alongside other Connecticut agencies to apprehend those responsible.

Police said the purse snatchings and robberies typically involve young people using stolen vehicles who are driving through shopping areas and gas stations.

In response to the increase in crime, additional police officers have been assigned to patrols in shopping centers throughout town.

The Hamden Police Department released the following safety tips:

Park in well lit-lit areas

Avoid driving or shopping alone when possible

Do not leave your purse unattended in a shopping cart

When possible avoid taking your purse with you, instead carry your valuables in your pockets

Do not carry a large amount of money on your person

Close and lock your doors when parking and do not leave any valuables inside

If you sense trouble, get away as quickly as you can

Walk with your head up and eyes alert

When returning to your vehicle have your keys accessible and unlock your door as soon as possible. When you get inside your car, immediately lock your doors.

Always be alert and aware of your surroundings

Hamden police said if you get robbed to immediately contact police for assistance by dialing 911.