Hartford man accused of shoplifting over $1,200 in merchandise at South Windsor Lowe’s

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a Hartford man Wednesday for shoplifting hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise at a local hardware store.

Police said loss prevention personnel of Lowe’s on Buckland Hills Drive saw 49-year-old Johnny Stell steal over $1,200 of merchandise and drive away in a UHaul box truck. Police found the vehicle at Evergreen Walk, where they also found the stolen merchandise and Stell.

Stell was arrested and charged with Larceny in the fourth degree. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 28.