Hartford man arrested, accused of striking Ledyard police officer with car

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested in connection to an incident where a Ledyard police officer was struck by a car while standing outside of his cruiser.

Police said on June 12 around 4 a.m., a Ledyard officer was standing outside his cruiser on Route 2 in front of Foxwoods Casino when he was struck by a passing car.

With assistance from the Mashantucket Tribal Police, Ledyard police were able to identify the car that struck the officer.

On September 3, Ledyard Police arrested Harish Narasegowda of Hartford. He was charged with striking an officer with a motor vehicle and failure to move over for an officer.