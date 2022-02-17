MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested on Thursday for a stabbing incident that occurred earlier this month in Middletown, police said.

Police took Jordan Eaborn into custody on Thursday after he was seen walking in the area of Lincoln Street in Middletown.

Eaborn was charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree and was held on a $350,000 surety bond, police said.

On February 2, a physical altercation occurred in the area of Main and Ferry Streets. Police said Eaborn was quickly identified as a suspect, who used a knife to stab the victim on Main Street before fleeing the scene.