Hartford man arrested under strangulation, assault charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a Hartford man under assault and strangulation charges.

Police say 39-year-old Winston Davis of Hartford was arrested on Thursday for allegedly damaging a doorbell camera and attempting to enter the victim’s home.

Police conducted an interview with the victim on Sunday. According to the victim, Davis choked the victim while she was sleeping and wrapped a blanket around her face. One of the victim’s children, a 2-year-old, was present in the room while the other 17-year-old child interrupted the assault.

A warrant was issued for Davis and was arrested on Sunday under assault, strangulation, risk of injury to a minor and unlawful restraint charges.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.