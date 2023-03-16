WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces multiple gun and drug charges after he was caught driving a stolen car in West Hartford on Wednesday, said police.

West Hartford police said officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen out of Hartford on New Britain Avenue just before noon. Officers tried to pull over the driver, 36-year-old Tylon Butler, but he did not stop.

Police used a tire deflation device and apprehended Butler near South Main Street and the Interstate 84 overpass.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found a loaded handgun, a high-capacity magazine, and ammo, along with cocaine and marijuana.

West Hartford Police Department

Butler is charged with the operation of a drug factory, two counts of possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 ft. of a school, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession with intent to sell more than half an ounce of cocaine, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of a high capacity magazine, motor vehicle theft and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Butler is being held on a $250,000 bond for this incident and a $10,000 bond for an outstanding warrant from Willimantic for failing to appear in court.