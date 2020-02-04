Hartford man sentenced to a year and a day in prison for stealing law enforcement vehicle, selling rims

Crime

by: Kaye Paddyfote (WTNH Intern)

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man has been sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison for stealing a federal law enforcement vehicle and equipment.

Dominque Perry of Hartford was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny in Hartford on Monday.

Perry will be serving 12 months and one day of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Perry was arrested for stealing a federal law enforcement vehicle and equipment. Judge Chatigny also ordered Perry to serve four months on house arrest.

According to court documents, on January 29 Perry and another individual stole a 2016 Honda Accord from a Newington home. The vehicle was the property of a federal law enforcement agency.

The Honda Accord contained fully-loaded firearm magazines for multiple weapons, ammunition, handcuffs and other restraints, a ballistic vest and its component parts, and raid jackets.

The suspects then proceeded to drive the car to a location in Bloomfield where they removed the vehicle’s tires and rims and sold them.

The vehicle, tires, and rims have been recovered but some of the law enforcement equipment that was in the Accord has not been located.

Judge Chatigny ordered Perry to pay $1,560 in restitution for the missing equipment.

