Hartford officer arrested in connection to a domestic disturbance complaint in Vernon

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: Vernon Police Department

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford officer has been arrested in connection to a domestic disturbance complaint on Vernon on Tuesday.

Vernon Police said just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance complaint at Spare Time on Talcottville Road. The victim had called 911 requesting help.

Vernon police determined the suspect, identified as Shameal Samuels, had assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries.

Hartford police confirmed to News 8 that Samuels is a Hartford officer. Officials said she is out on ‘personal time’ until a decision is made regarding her work status.

Samuels was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Oncology doctor discusses early detection for National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

News /

Gil on the Go: Gil heads to Bell City Diner in Bristol

News /

CT healthcare heroes honored for resiliency, care on frontlines of pandemic

News /

Hartford PD adding more officers to neighborhoods using $1.9 million grant from DOJ

News /

Hartford PD adding more officers to neighborhoods using $1.9 million grant from federal government

News /

Jim Calhoun stepping down as head coach of men’s basketball team at Saint Joseph

News /
More Hartford

Tolland

Vernon community raising funds to get police department new K-9 officer after death of K-9 Thor

News /

First African American elected for the Board of Directors in Manchester

News /

Mother of Manchester teen killed, injured Farmington police officer call for stricter juvenile laws

News /

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Manchester teen killed speaks out after juvenile arrested, calls for stricter juvenile laws

News /

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Manchester teen killed speaks out after juvenile arrested, calls for stricter juvenile laws

News /

School bus driver shortage delays pickups in Ellington

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss