Hartford PD: 19-year-old injured in shooting on Bond Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Bond Street Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. officers were called to an area hospital where a victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police report the victim was a 19-year-old female. Officers determined the shooting happened in the area of 56 Bond Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).