Hartford PD investigating after 16-year-old girl shot in car on Park Street, reports of related crash

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Park Street that left a teen injured and may have caused a car crash Monday afternoon.

At about 3:14 p.m., Hartford Police were dispatched to an area hospital for a report of a gunshot wound victim. It was later determined the victim was a 16-year-old girl and she had been shot while in a car near 1611 Park Street.

The car the victim was in fled from the gunfire and then was involved in a crash on Hazel Street.

The teen was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle. She is currently listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Domestic violence advocates work to help 'unseen victims of the pandemic'

News /

Hartford PD investigating after 16-year-old girl shot in car on Park Street, reports of related crash

News /

Doctor discusses the symptoms of osteoporosis and how to treat it

News /

Hot Meal Giveaway feeds those in need at South Park in Hartford

News /

Monce Road closed in Burlington due to crash that severed utility pole

News /

Hartford hosts Faith and Blue event for second year in a row

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss