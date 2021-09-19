Hartford PD: Man injured in early morning shooting on Wethersfield Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking into what led up to an early morning shooting on Wethersfield Avenue.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital on the report of a gunshot wound victim seeking treatment.

Police say a male in his 30s was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers determined the shooting occurred at 755 Wethersfield Avenue.

The incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

