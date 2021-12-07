Hartford PD: Man injured in shooting on Jefferson Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is injured after a shooting on Jefferson Street Tuesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Hartford Police were called to the area of 197 Jefferson Street on a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire but no victims.

While investigators were on the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. The victim was described as a male in his 30s.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).