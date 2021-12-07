Hartford PD: Man injured in shooting on Jefferson Street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hartford Police – Major Crimes Division van – 061121

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is injured after a shooting on Jefferson Street Tuesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Hartford Police were called to the area of 197 Jefferson Street on a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire but no victims.

While investigators were on the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. The victim was described as a male in his 30s.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Drive-by shooting prompts ‘soft lockdown’ at 3 Rocky Hill schools

News /

Director of breast imaging doctor urges regular screenings amid coronavirus

News /

Residents who owe the state back taxes have less than 60 days to 'make it right' under Conn.'s Tax Amnesty program

News /

West Hartford newborn died from 'abusive head trauma', father charged in death

News /

Hartford HealthCare leaders optimistic about new COVID-treating pills as hospitalizations surge

News /

Hartford HealthCare officials given an update on the omicron variant and its impact in CT

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss